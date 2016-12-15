Hall Design by MAD

MAD architect is a Beijing-based studio headed by Chinese architect Ma Yansong. The firm was founded in 2004 and has since opened an office in Los Angeles. Chinese studio MAD has released visuals for its new concert hall in Beijing, which will be draped in a translucent fluted facade.

The main hall design has a D-shaped plan, while a smaller cubic volume contains the rehearsal hall. The whole structure draped in a translucent and undulating facade designed to give views out to a lotus pond and verdant planting. A 400-seat rehearsal hall design is based next to the lotus pond on the south side of the building. Space is composed of walls formed by curving timber to influence an optimal sound experience during performances.

The adjustable reflection panel behind the stage can be raised to bring in natural light and views of the landscape. The hall design for lobby has been designed as an installation of light and space. Its interior will feature curving wooden walls and an adjustable sound reflection panel to optimize sound. Also, surfaces will be used for projections during performances—all part of the effort to have a transformative effect on the venue’s harried urban occupants.

The building will host a recording studio, library, gallery, offices and rehearsal rooms. Construction of the China Philharmonic Hall is expected to begin later this year and to be finished in 2019.