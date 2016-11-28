Innovative Design of Building With Crown-Like Rooftop

There are two concert halls, the hotel and residential apartments. Between the old warehouse and the glass structure a public viewing area that extends around the whole building. The Grand Hall has a seating for 2,100 guests.

At the height of 37 meters above ground level, the public viewing area a breathtaking view to the city. The defining feature of the Elbphilharmonie is 1,000 curved window panels, which were made to capture the beautiful environment around it.

All the visitors can access the Grand Hall and Recital Hall foyers using stairs and lifts from Plaza, while the staircases encircle the concert hall spaciously, creating impressive light effects and providing spectacular views of the city.

This innovative design of the building has a great balance between modern and classic elegance, it opens its doors to all the music “gourmets”, ready to enjoy a perfection of live music.