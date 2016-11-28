architecture

Innovative Design of Building With Crown-Like Rooftop

by

 “The Elbphilharmonie takes inspiration from three structures: the ancient theatre at Delphi, sport stadiums and tents.”

/Jacques Herzog & Pierre de Meuron/

The Elbphilharmonie is a concert hall designed by Herzog & de Meuron Basel. Located in the historic Sandtorhafen, which was Hamburg’s old harbor for centuries, it combines innovative design of building with an exceptional location, outstanding acoustics and a visionary concert programme. It has an impressive glass facade and crown-like rooftop that rises up from the former Kaispeicher building on the western tip of the HafenCity.

There are two concert halls, the hotel and residential apartments. Between the old warehouse and the glass structure a public viewing area that extends around the whole building. The Grand Hall has a seating for 2,100 guests.

At the height of 37 meters above ground level, the public viewing area a breathtaking view to the city. The defining feature of the Elbphilharmonie is 1,000 curved window panels, which were made to capture the beautiful environment around it.

All the visitors can access the Grand Hall and Recital Hall foyers using stairs and lifts from Plaza, while the staircases encircle the concert hall spaciously, creating impressive light effects and providing spectacular views of the city.

This innovative design of the building has a great balance between modern and classic elegance, it opens its doors to all the music “gourmets”, ready to enjoy a perfection of live music.

