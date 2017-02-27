Innovative School Design

A major construction project is in progress at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The Isenberg Business Innovation Hub project design has been created by two architect firms in collaboration: Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with offices in New York and Denmark and Goody Clancy, based in Boston.

The leading architect Bjarke Ingels is known for buildings that defy traditional architectural conventions and dimensions. His designs incorporate sustainable development ideas and sociological concepts, along with sloped lines that are shaped to their surroundings. The collaboration with Goody Clancy is a good match, as they both focus on resilience and sustainability in their work.

The new building is a 6,500m2 addition to an existing building. It forms a loop that connects to the existing building at two points. Part of the new structure forms the entrance to the complex, with a folded façade that looks like it may have been inspired by shape of playing accordion. A garden is located at the center of the loop, for an outdoor space for social interaction and events.

Inside the building, there are several two-tiered hybrid classrooms and laboratories, and a financial analytics room that mimics a trading-floor environment. The school building has, also, an atrium that doubles as a cultural hub.

The creative design represents a new home for the Isenberg School of Management will be completed in September 2018. It is also a new visual identity for the school and complements the Fine Arts Center and Haigis Mall at UMass Amherst.