The SS17 collection by Dace Bahmann, presented during Riga Fashion Week, was inspired by the sea world. The designer Dace Krievina-Bahmane introduced a graphic play between color blocks, as well as the cut of the garments, adding to the new collection sparkling textures, wavy details and the colors.

The collection vibrates with white, beige green, black, and pink coral shades. Most of the outfits were combined with nude or similar colors as the collection itself leggings in a very harmonic manner. The collection is a mixture of sporty and romantic mood.

The brand dedicates a particular attention to sensuality in dresses as, in designer’s opinion, it is the most desirable and feminine garment in women wardrobe.

Dace Krievina-Bahmane is a graduate of Riga School of Design and Art Academy of Latvia, working as a designer, as well as a fashion editor in the international magazine L’Officiel.