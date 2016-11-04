fashion

Contemporary & Dynamic By Federica Tosi

Federica Tosi presented her Spring/Summer 2017 collection during Riga Fashion Week in a contemporary way. A collection itself is very dynamic, cuts and fabrics are feminine.

Dominating colors of Federica’s SS17 collection are black, white, green and camel brown, combined with buckle scarf, making the whole look quite avant-garde, yet elegant.

Federica Tosi is a designer from Rome, Italy. In 2006 a trip to the United States of America completely changed her route, leading Federica to a project about technological devices in collaboration with the Swarovski brand. This experience was the beginning of her first luxury fashion jewelry collection. As a clothing designer, her collection line is suitable for the strong, edgy and contemporary woman and the look can be complete with her fashion jewelry.

In 2016 her brand finally changed the name to Federica Tosi.

