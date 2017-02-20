Human And Nature Re-connection By Laudy Verschuren

Laudy Verschuren’s collection Biophilic was inspired by the futuristic perspective when human and nature try to reconnect in a contemporary urban environment. It tells the story of a city that changes through reflexive natural influences.

Biophilic fashion collection re-connects people with the natural environment as a necessary complement to sustainable green architecture, which seeks to minimize the environmental impact of urbanization but does not include human reconnection with the natural world. The colorful elements and textile adjustments reflect the relationship between the modern cities and nature, as well as create organic silhouettes.

All the collection is designed in pure white color that simplifies and create the calmness and harmonic balance between unusual textures of material. Beautiful, minimalistic, yet with the individual approach it’s a unique collection with a motivating vision about the future.