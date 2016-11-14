3D Geometric Bottle Opener

Each of OTHR limited-edition Ico Bottle Opener is produced on demand with a serial number and Certificate of Authenticity. This beautiful and complex limited-edition kitchen utensil by Fort Standard showcases the full potential of 3D printed steel.

Contemporary American design studio OTHR was has been founded by friends and collaborators Gregory Buntain and Ian Collings while Fort Standard concentrates more on creating the unique home goods and furniture.

With an approach based simplicity and functionality of details, the duo creates value through design in what they describe as a “warm-contemporary” aesthetic. 3-dimensional Ico bottle opener is made of Matte Black Steel – in a limited edition of 100. It has a unique design and from the first glimpse, you wouldn’t even expect that it’s a bottle opener.

The process of production includes a combination of 3D fabrication and hand finishing. Once someone has ordered the bottle opener it is individually produced.

“We love the hidden trick of capturing your bottle cap within the piece after opening,” explains designers.