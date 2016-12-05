Winter Arrived! Fascinating Furniture For Christmas Mood

“We remember the fascination with the layers of fresh snow on items left outdoors when we woke up on a winter’s morning. But papa said not to sit on them as it would get us wet and cold.” /Outofstock/

“Winter Arrives” is a series of stools, a perfect furniture for Christmas, designed by “Outofstock” that reflect the precious phenomenon, which nature creates during winter. The white cushion of the stool reminds a snow layer while its slim legs give a contrast and realistic look of the outdoor objects covered with a snow.

The multi-cultural design collective who call themselves “Outofstock” was born out of a fortuitous meeting in Stockholm. Wendy Chua, Gabriel Tan, Gustavo Maggio and Sebastian Alberdi met at Electrolux Design Lab 2005 and in 2006, they decided to collaborate and since then are working together across three cities and continents, sharing values of simplicity and poetry, sustainability and craftsmanship.

Based in Singapore, Barcelona and Buenos Aires, Outofstock designs products, furniture, lighting and spaces for international clients such as Ligne Roset, Bolia, Environment, Industry+, Biobu by Ekobo and the Sori Yanagi Foundation.

Outofstock has received several accolades for their work, including the Maison & Objet Rising Asian Talents Award 2015, Concurso de Diseño Interior Buenos Aires 2013, the President´s Design Award 2010, and the Elle Decoration Spain´s Young Talent of the Year 2009.

It’s a perfect seasonal furniture for Christmas or during winter period when you can surprise your children and give a small sparkle of celebration to your interior design in your home.