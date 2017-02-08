Shadow light by Erik Bele Höglund

Erik Bele Höglund, the industrial design student from Sweden, has created Darkness Design. It is a simple light that allows kids to play with shadow light without having to go through a complicated setup process.

Inspired by watching children’s fascination with shadow play, Erik created shadow light that allows kids to have fun with their hands. Using just hands can provide hours of fun, paper puppets on dowels or sticks take shadow play with the Darkness Design to a whole new level.

The lamp is designed to give kids the freedom to create their own interchangeable silhouettes or use the ones that come with the light and attach them to the plexiglass lens to set the scene.

After sketching many different designs, Höglund arrived at one that resembles a bucket. The lamp is made from a wood body with a wood handle and a plexiglass lens. Two circular knobs at the bottom of the lamp make it easy to wrap up the cord when playtime is over, but the sophisticated color and style make it an object you wouldn’t mind being left out.

They can also use whiteboard markets directly on the lens to create custom scenes or enhance the ones that are provided.