The Abyss by Christopher Duffy

Christopher Duffy, a design graduate, made his humble beginning creating products in his kitchen. Having grown out of the kitchen a long time ago, Duffy London now perform their furniture, making wizardry in a spacious studio in east London.

Duffy London’s designs are ideas based, combining art and function and playing with the concepts of gravity, geometry and illusion.

Duffy London’s Abyss table looks like ocean depths with many layers of high-grade wood from Forest Stewardship Council managed forests and glass. The Abyss contour lines can be thought of as workaround for the 2D limitations of paper maps, but Duffy instead relished these simplifications, which have become iconic imagery for the field of cartography.

He incorporates layers of wood to represent the land, and panes of glass for the water, to produce a 3-dimensional geographical model.

This new design is concerned with depth and creates a geological cross-section as mesmerizing as the sea. Duffy casts an eye into the ancient – looking to the depths of the ocean, that takes the mind to stories of a flat earth – quite impressive table design to place your cup of tea.