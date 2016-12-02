BWM’s Vision Of The Future Motorcycle

In October 2016, BMW presented their vision of the future to celebrate its centenary and set out the direction for the next hundred years — brand new futuristic BMW motorcycle. With the BMW Vision Next 100 concept motorcycle, we are experiencing a design that both respects the past, as well as pointing ahead to a possible future.

Some of the geometries of the BMW Vision Next 100 motorcycle has echoes of the R 32 from 1923, which was their first motorbike. A black triangle forms the Flexframe, which supports steering without joints. The tires and the suspension have damping functions and actively adapt to the terrain. Most of the structural parts are made of carbon fiber. The engine is an emission-free drive unit.

Invisible to the bystander, the onboard computers provide maximum support at all times, including self-balancing also at standstill. The scope of the BMW motorcycle is complete rider protection without any inhibiting protective clothing, for maximum freedom matched with safety. Data from the surroundings are processed in real-time. The rider experiences the onboard digital systems as a ubiquitous and discreet digital companion, primarily via a heads-up display in a wearable visor headset.

In essence, the BMW motorcycle is an experience of analogue pure freedom in the digital world of the future.