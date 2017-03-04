The Futuristic Car FF91

Faraday Future has unveiled their first production vehicle, the futuristic car “FF 91” all-electric supercar in Las Vegas. It defines a new era of electric mobility that fuses exceptionally high performance with ultra-luxury, and futuristic intelligence features.

Leading its extreme capabilities, the new futuristic car produces 783 kW of power, equating to 1050 HP, delivering a staggering 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds. This monocoque structure provides improved vehicle rigidity, safety, and handling. Also supports the all-wheel-drive system that offers greater traction, control, and precise power distribution.

The sleek, rounded front fascia and edgy, angular rear create a striking form that improves aerodynamic efficiency to increase range. Each door can be opened automatically and independently. Sensors prevent the doors from opening too wide and making unwanted contact with the surrounding objects. “FF 91’s” exterior lighting is focused on communication. As users approach, the “FF 91” recognizes and welcomes them by illuminating a panel with the owner’s confirmation sequence.

Riding in the new futuristic car “FF 91”, users will feel more rested and energized, even after being stuck in traffic for hours. The rear seats deliver industry-leading rear-seat reclining angles, putting passengers in the biomechanically and ergonomically optimal position for comfort. This first class seating experience provides lower leg, lumbar, and upper back adjustments and support. The seats also offer massage, heating, and ventilation for cooling.