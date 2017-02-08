Modern Art Paintings by Laura Berger

Modern art painter Laura Berger who is currently living in Chicago, working primarily with acrylic and gouache. Laura has started to use art as a therapy after a series of traumatic events and has now managed to make her method of healing as a full-time career.

Laura likes making things out of clay and creating little animations. Her work is focused on exploring our connections to ourselves and each other. The idea of finding novelty and adventure in everyday life. She is inspired by ritual, symbols, nature, dreams, travel, our quest for self-development, and how we piece it all together to create personal meaning and a sense of belonging to the greater whole.

One of her series of illustrations called “Softer World” purposed to focus more on positives than negatives that the world is going through right now.

Berger uses herself as an inspiration and then captures her everyday adventures, putting them together and making modern art paintings, and animations. In paintings, there are used pastel colors and symbols, nature and action that together create personal meaning and a sense of belonging to the greater wohle.

You can find her adorable modern artworks and illustrations in LA Art Show by Artists Republic Gallery.